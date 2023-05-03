×

News

JUST IN | Doctor gunned down in Zwide practice

By Brandon Nel - 03 May 2023
Bantu Noqekwa, 56, was shot dead in his practice in Njoli Street, Zwide
GUNNED DOWN: Bantu Noqekwa, 56, was shot dead in his practice in Njoli Street, Zwide
Image: SUPPLIED

At least four gunmen opened fire at a Gqeberha medical facility on Wednesday night, fatally wounding the doctor inside.

The doctor, Bantu Noqekwa, 56, died inside his practice in Njoli Street, Zwide.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the shooting.

“The four suspects entered the Noqekwa practice this evening [Wednesday] and killed Bantu,” Beetge said.

He said police were investigating.

“The motive is yet to be determined.”

The shooters were still at large on Wednesday night.

The violence in Zwide was the latest in a string of fatal shootings in Gqeberha.

This is a developing story.

