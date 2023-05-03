Cape Town visitor bitten by shark in Jeffreys Bay

A Capetonian frolicking in the surf in Jeffreys Bay suffered puncture wounds to his body in a shark attack on Wednesday, authorities said.
The 50-year-old, whose identity was not immediately known, was attacked shortly before 6pm at Supertubes.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed the incident, saying a host of local emergency services responded to the scene.
“The man was bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay,” Lambinon said.
“Emergency services were alerted at 5.30pm following reports from a bystander,” he said.
“The bystander was requesting access to the NSRI shark bite kit that is stationed at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay.
“The bystander then initiated first aid treatment to the man.”
Lambinon said the man was loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospital.
“He is in a stable condition and good spirits,” Lambinon said.
On Monday, a 40-year-old man was attacked by a shark at Mngcibe beach in the Eastern Cape.
Eastern Cape health departmental spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said Mercy Wing 9, the provincial EMS helicopter, was dispatched to Zithulele Hospital to airlift the man to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.
