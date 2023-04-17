A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the alleged hijacking of a vehicle delivering medication to a Nelson Mandela municipal clinic.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that on Friday between 11am and 12.30pm, a courier company had been delivering medication to the clinic in NU8, Motherwell.
She said a bakkie leaving the premises had been held up by two suspects who were waiting at the boom gate.
“When the vehicle slowed down, the suspects got in from either side of the vehicle and a firearm was pointed at the driver and his passenger.”
It is alleged the vehicle was then driven to a street in NU11 where some of the medicines were offloaded into a waiting Toyota Corolla.
Naidu said the suspects had driven off, leaving the driver and his passenger behind.
About R10,000 worth of medicine was taken.
Community members also allegedly looted some of the medicine from the truck.
About R400,000 worth of medicine had been recovered, Naidu said.
Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth condemned the alleged hijacking of the department’s truck.
“We condemn this brazen act of criminality with the contempt it deserves,” she said.
“When criminals attack our facilities and steal medicine supplies, the communities we serve, the poorest of the poor who rely on the public sector for their health and care needs, suffer as service delivery is affected.
“We once again call on communities to take ownership of government property and protect healthcare workers against criminals,” she said.
Man arrested after hijacking of vehicle carrying medicine for clinic
