Man arrested with dagga worth R8m
Image: SUPPLIED
A Durban man will remain in custody after he was caught with drugs worth R8m.
Petrus Nene, 42, appeared in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court of Friday after he was arrested on the N1 near the town on Wednesday.
At about 6pm on Wednesday, a team consisting of various police units and provincial traffic officers conducted a roadblock along the highway.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said a traffic officer had detected a strong scent of dagga coming from a truck they had pulled over and alerted the team and a search was conducted.
They discovered and confiscated 22 bags of dagga weighing one ton with an estimated street value of R8m.
Nene was then arrested.
In a separate incident on Friday, an undocumented person was arrested and charged of dealing in drugs.
Spies said traffic officials had conducted a routine inspection at about 12.30am and found 15 parcels of dagga in a minibus taxi.
Spies said another arrest for possession of dagga had occurred on April 14, also on the N1, at about 2am.
Police searched a Volkswagen Golf GTI at a Truck Port along the N1.
The search of the vehicle led to the confiscation of 40kg of dagga worth about R50,000.
The two occupants of the vehicle, aged 35 and 44, were arrested.
They are yet to appear in court.
