News

What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day

20 March 2023
Annelisa Swana
Digital reporter
Afikile Tyiso, 12, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Afikile Tyiso, 12, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Image: ANELISA SWANA

AFIKILE TYISO, 12

We celebrate the equality of South Africans because [previously] not every South African had the right to do specific things. We should really be grateful for Human Rights Day because everyone has the right to a healthy family and a happy home. 

Ben Nothnagel, 12, from Laerskool Newton Park
Ben Nothnagel, 12, from Laerskool Newton Park
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

BEN NOTHNAGEL, 12

It’s a day of basic rights and freedom that belongs to everyone in our country.

Busisiwe Gojela, 17, of Paterson High School
Busisiwe Gojela, 17, of Paterson High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

BUSISIWE GOJELA, 17

We share the same key values as a society because we are all given the same rights. We should be one as the people of South Africa. 

Caitlin Verryne, 17, from Paterson High School
Caitlin Verryne, 17, from Paterson High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

CAITLIN VERRYN, 17

We have a right to freedom, stability and access because without human rights we would not have the life that we are living now.

Caleb Devine, 11, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Caleb Devine, 11, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

CALEB DEVINE, 11

You have the right to do specific things. You have the right to health and religion. You have the right to do anything you desire. 

Elri Smit, 13, of Laerskool Newton Park
Elri Smit, 13, of Laerskool Newton Park
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

ELRI SMIT, 13

For me personally, it means that we are privileged to have rights and freedom that we can protect and to have an opportunity as South Africans to work towards our future. 

Karen Nsua, 17, from Paterson High School
Karen Nsua, 17, from Paterson High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

KAREN NSUA, 17

It’s a symbolic day which reminds us of the people who fought for us, so that we do not have to suffer like people in the olden days. Human Rights Day means I am privileged to go to a school where I can meet people who are different from me. 

Kemica Harth, 12, of Laerskool Newton Park
Kemica Harth, 12, of Laerskool Newton Park
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

KEMICA HARTH, 12

Human Rights Day differs for different people, but to me personally it means hope, it symbolises the fact that we do not have to worry because our Heavenly Father will help us. It means we have to stand for our rights and as a child I can go to school to follow my dreams. In a nutshell, this day is the way to a better South Africa.

Kungawo Mame, 14, from Khumbulani High School
Kungawo Mame, 14, from Khumbulani High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

KUNGAWO MAME, 14

This day is a celebration of our rights, but mainly to celebrate those who sacrificed their lives for us to have the rights we have today. 

Lilly Hurter, 11, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Lilly Hurter, 11, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

LILLY HURTER, 11

It’s a day about what we have the right to do. We have the right to shelter, a roof over our heads, water, food and health. It started with some people in our country who sacrificed their lives so that we could have what we have right now.

Liyema Nondumo, 14, from Khumbulani High School
Liyema Nondumo, 14, from Khumbulani High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

LIYEMA NONDUMO, 14

Human Rights Day is a national day commemorated on March 21, to remind South Africans about the sacrifices that came along with the struggles they had before attaining democracy.  

LJ Campher, 12, of Laerskool Newton Park
LJ Campher, 12, of Laerskool Newton Park
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

LJ CAMPHER, 12

It’s a day of 27 rights that are given to people from birth to death. 

Matthew Goldsmith, 17, from Paterson High School
Matthew Goldsmith, 17, from Paterson High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

MATTHEW GOLDSMITH, 17

We all have the right to privacy, security, the right to live and have an education. This day motivates us to become better people.

Mbalentle Mabangula, 17, of Khumbulani High School
Mbalentle Mabangula, 17, of Khumbulani High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

MBALENTLE MABANGULA, 17

This is the day South Africans fought to have equal rights between black and white people so that we can also have the same privileges as white people.

Megan van Wyk, 13, from Laerskool Newton Park
Megan van Wyk, 13, from Laerskool Newton Park
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

MEGAN VAN WYK, 13

It’s a day about the basic rights of human beings, a day were people received the same rights. 

Michilo Mentoor, 16, of Paterson High School
Michilo Mentoor, 16, of Paterson High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

MICHILO MENTOOR, 16

This day is a celebration of what it means to be human. Being able to live your full potential within your rights. 

Nqobile Luvalo, 15, of Khumbulani High School
Nqobile Luvalo, 15, of Khumbulani High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

NQOBILE LUVALO, 15

Human Rights Day is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices that were made for South Africa to become a democratic country and for the freedom of our people. 

Owam Kolele, 18, from Khumbulani High School
Owam Kolele, 18, from Khumbulani High School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

OWAM KOLELE, 18

People sacrificed their lives for our freedom. 

Oyami Ngwenya, 12, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Oyami Ngwenya, 12, of Herbert Hurd Primary School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

OYAMI NGWENYA, 12

This day is about people in the world who have a right to education, shelter and health, it is to have a right to what you need and what you have. 

Sipho Pefile, 11, from Herbert Hurd Primary School
Sipho Pefile, 11, from Herbert Hurd Primary School
Image: ANNELISA SWANA

SIPHO PEFILE, 11

This a day about understanding your rights and responsibilities. It started in 1960 in Sharpeville, where 69 people died and 180 were injured to give us what we have now as South Africans.

