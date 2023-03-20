KEMICA HARTH, 12
Human Rights Day differs for different people, but to me personally it means hope, it symbolises the fact that we do not have to worry because our Heavenly Father will help us. It means we have to stand for our rights and as a child I can go to school to follow my dreams. In a nutshell, this day is the way to a better South Africa.
What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day
Digital reporter
Image: ANELISA SWANA
AFIKILE TYISO, 12
We celebrate the equality of South Africans because [previously] not every South African had the right to do specific things. We should really be grateful for Human Rights Day because everyone has the right to a healthy family and a happy home.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
BEN NOTHNAGEL, 12
It’s a day of basic rights and freedom that belongs to everyone in our country.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
BUSISIWE GOJELA, 17
We share the same key values as a society because we are all given the same rights. We should be one as the people of South Africa.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
CAITLIN VERRYN, 17
We have a right to freedom, stability and access because without human rights we would not have the life that we are living now.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
CALEB DEVINE, 11
You have the right to do specific things. You have the right to health and religion. You have the right to do anything you desire.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
ELRI SMIT, 13
For me personally, it means that we are privileged to have rights and freedom that we can protect and to have an opportunity as South Africans to work towards our future.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
KAREN NSUA, 17
It’s a symbolic day which reminds us of the people who fought for us, so that we do not have to suffer like people in the olden days. Human Rights Day means I am privileged to go to a school where I can meet people who are different from me.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
KUNGAWO MAME, 14
This day is a celebration of our rights, but mainly to celebrate those who sacrificed their lives for us to have the rights we have today.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
LILLY HURTER, 11
It’s a day about what we have the right to do. We have the right to shelter, a roof over our heads, water, food and health. It started with some people in our country who sacrificed their lives so that we could have what we have right now.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
LIYEMA NONDUMO, 14
Human Rights Day is a national day commemorated on March 21, to remind South Africans about the sacrifices that came along with the struggles they had before attaining democracy.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
LJ CAMPHER, 12
It’s a day of 27 rights that are given to people from birth to death.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
MATTHEW GOLDSMITH, 17
We all have the right to privacy, security, the right to live and have an education. This day motivates us to become better people.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
MBALENTLE MABANGULA, 17
This is the day South Africans fought to have equal rights between black and white people so that we can also have the same privileges as white people.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
MEGAN VAN WYK, 13
It’s a day about the basic rights of human beings, a day were people received the same rights.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
MICHILO MENTOOR, 16
This day is a celebration of what it means to be human. Being able to live your full potential within your rights.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
NQOBILE LUVALO, 15
Human Rights Day is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices that were made for South Africa to become a democratic country and for the freedom of our people.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
OWAM KOLELE, 18
People sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
OYAMI NGWENYA, 12
This day is about people in the world who have a right to education, shelter and health, it is to have a right to what you need and what you have.
Image: ANNELISA SWANA
SIPHO PEFILE, 11
This a day about understanding your rights and responsibilities. It started in 1960 in Sharpeville, where 69 people died and 180 were injured to give us what we have now as South Africans.
