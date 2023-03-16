×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home

16 March 2023
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
A KZN woman was bitten by a snake at her home on Wednesday.
A KZN woman was bitten by a snake at her home on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal is in a critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba at her home in the north coast near Ballito on Wednesday. 

According to Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, their paramedics treated the lady on scene before airlifting her to a medical facility in Durban for treatment.

Meyrick said a snake catcher was called to the scene, caught the snake and confirmed it was a black mamba.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing

Most Read