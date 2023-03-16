Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
He was speaking ahead of his party’s planned shutdown of the country next Monday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and end the crippling electricity crisis.
Malema referenced the Phoenix massacre in July 2021, in which at least 36 people were killed in the unrest. More than 350 people died, and many businesses were destroyed during the disruptions.
Parties such as the DA and ANC called for a peaceful shutdown and condemned people provoking violence.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Don’t try us, we’re not scared’: Malema says protesters must defend themselves
Audio producer
Image: Alaister Russell
“We’re ready for Phoenix,” said EFF leader Julius Malema, telling protesters to not be shaken by opponents of the shutdown.
Listen to Malema:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
He was speaking ahead of his party’s planned shutdown of the country next Monday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and end the crippling electricity crisis.
Malema referenced the Phoenix massacre in July 2021, in which at least 36 people were killed in the unrest. More than 350 people died, and many businesses were destroyed during the disruptions.
Parties such as the DA and ANC called for a peaceful shutdown and condemned people provoking violence.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News