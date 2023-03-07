×

News

Kwazakhele mass shooting suspect was on police radar for weeks

Premium
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 07 March 2023

It may have taken the police nearly two months to pounce on the suspects in the Kwazakhele mass shooting in which eight people were killed, but they have been on their radar for weeks.

This emerged as one of the men, aged 33, made his first appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday on several counts of murder and attempted murder...

