Fury, anguish as white rhino, calves slaughtered at Lalibela
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 07 March 2023
Three rhino carcasses with their horns hacked off were discovered at the Lalibela Game Reserve, near Makhanda, at the weekend.
The incident comes a month after poachers killed and dehorned two rhinos on the Schotia Safaris Private Game Reserve near Nanaga and brings to 13 the number of rhinos that have been brutally attacked in this way in the Eastern Cape in the past six months...
