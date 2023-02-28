Rare honour for NMU computing sciences professor
By Herald Reporter - 28 February 2023
A Nelson Mandela University professor has been selected as one of two African mentors for an elite global mentorship programme.
Prof Brenda Scholtz, a lecturer in the computing sciences department at NMU, was also invited to be among a trio of panellist selected from 44 international mentors at the prestigious MIS Quarterly Scholarly Development programme earlier this month...
Rare honour for NMU computing sciences professor
A Nelson Mandela University professor has been selected as one of two African mentors for an elite global mentorship programme.
Prof Brenda Scholtz, a lecturer in the computing sciences department at NMU, was also invited to be among a trio of panellist selected from 44 international mentors at the prestigious MIS Quarterly Scholarly Development programme earlier this month...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
News