×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Rare honour for NMU computing sciences professor

By Herald Reporter - 28 February 2023

A Nelson Mandela University professor has been selected as one of two African mentors for an elite global mentorship programme.

Prof Brenda Scholtz, a lecturer in the computing sciences department at NMU, was also invited to be among a trio of panellist selected from 44 international mentors at the prestigious MIS Quarterly Scholarly Development programme earlier this month...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read