×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa rely on Lentjies to do damage control again

Nelson Mandela Bay outfit still have top eight aspirations

Premium
28 February 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

New Chippa United soccer coach Kurt Lentjies will no doubt feel the pressure of having to save the team from relegation once again this season.

Lentjies, who returned to the Gqeberha side as an assistant coach in February, replaced Morgan Mammila, who was fired on Monday after the team’s 2-1 defeat to Moroka Swallows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read