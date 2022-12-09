Online learning for ambitious entrepreneurs
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 09 December 2022
A Nelson Mandela University (NMU) graduand with an eye for development has set her sights on doing her bit to launch Bay entrepreneurs to the next level.
After finalising her studies in 2022, Zandile Silo, 27, sought to invest her energy in a groundbreaking project to provide access to free learning for the masses...
