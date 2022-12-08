More than a million rand worth of perlemoen was confiscated by Gqeberha police in two incidents on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said while police and private security had been unable to arrest any culprits, thousands of the molluscs had been retrieved, as well as two rubber ducks and diving equipment.
She said in the first incident, at about 3.10am, a team of K9 and flying squad members, assisted by private anti-poaching units, had confiscated eight bags of perlemoen at Maitland Beach.
“Special operations were held in our endeavours to apprehend illegal poachers operating in the ocean,” she said.
“A total of 1,119 perlemoen estimated to be worth R650,000 were confiscated.
“On spotting police approaching them, the six suspects ran off in different directions.”
In another incident, at about 4.50am, while public order policing members were patrolling on the M4 road, they noticed a rubber duck at sea that was moving from Summerstrand towards Bluewater Bay.
“The members rushed towards Bluewater Bay and noticed the rubber duck was now racing away from the beach.
“The members then patrolled the beach on foot and found five green bags tied with rope.
“The bags were filled with 1,007 perlemoen.
“The estimated value is R422,940.”
At about 10am on the same day, two rubber ducks, diving gear and equipment were confiscated from the beach at Noordhoek.
Poached perlemoen worth R1m seized
Image: SUPPLIED
