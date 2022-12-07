Gqeberha author shares story of childhood trauma
By Simtembile Mgidi - 07 December 2022
It took him six months to pen his latest work, but multi-award-winning storyteller, writer, poet and Eastern Cape book festival founder Madoda Ndlakuse is proud of his recently released book, Indoda ayikwazi ubayi nkedama (“A man cannot be an orphan”).
Inspired by how he grew up without his parents’ involvement in his life, he said he wanted to inspire mothers and fathers to understand the importance of being involved in their children’s lives, while hoping to help children who grew up without role models to find healing and peace...
