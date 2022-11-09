Ekurhuleni serial rapist Phakathi guilty of 148 charges

Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi, 38, has been found guilty of 148 charges of rape including sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
On Tuesday, acting judge Lesego Makolomakwe handed down the judgment in the South Gauteng High Court trial sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni.
Makolomakwe said Phakathi admitted to unlawfully and intentionally having sexual intercourse with the complainants without their consent.
Phakathi was initially facing 203 charges but National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state dropped 55 charges against him, taking the count of his charges to 148.
Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.
Phakathi terrorised girls and women in Ekurhuleni, mostly areas east of Benoni, for nine years. He was arrested at Barcelona section in Etwatwa. His rape spree dates back to 2012, with victims aged from 12 to their 20s falling his victims in Daveyton, Putfontein, Crystal Park and Etwatwa.
Phakathi has been in a prison hospital since his arrest in March last year. He was shot in the leg as he allegedly fled from the police officers who had come to arrest him. The leg has since been amputated.
Phakathi has been kept at a prison hospital at Modderbee Correctional Services Centre overlooking his Daveyton hometown across the N12 freeway.
Image: Antonio Muchave
