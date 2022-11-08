Nelson Mandela Bay doctors perform hi-tech procedure in Eastern Cape first
By Guy Rogers - 08 November 2022
What was once a long, invasive operation with slow recovery times has become faster, simpler and cheaper thanks to the introduction of a state-of-the-art procedure at Life St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha — a first for the Eastern Cape.
And the crack team of doctors has already successfully applied the procedure to three patients...
Nelson Mandela Bay doctors perform hi-tech procedure in Eastern Cape first
What was once a long, invasive operation with slow recovery times has become faster, simpler and cheaper thanks to the introduction of a state-of-the-art procedure at Life St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha — a first for the Eastern Cape.
And the crack team of doctors has already successfully applied the procedure to three patients...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics