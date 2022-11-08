R300m needed to fix crumbling Dan Qeqe Stadium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 08 November 2022
Hundreds of millions are required to fix the historic Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide.
Nelson Mandela Bay acting sport and recreation executive director Charmaine Williams, at the launch of the Qeqe biography in Summerstrand last week, said R300m was required for a wide-scale revamp of the facility...
