News

Son arrested after dad stabbed to death

By Herald Reporter - 01 November 2022
A 71-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his son, in Dubula Street, New Brighton, on Monday
FATHER KILLED: A 71-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his son, in Dubula Street, New Brighton, on Monday
An elderly New Brighton man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his 28-year-old son, in Dubula Street on Monday afternoon. 

According to police, 71-year-old Mpumelelo Sizani was fatally stabbed after a quarrel between the father and son at about 12.45pm.

Sizani sustained three stab wounds to his chest. His son was arrested at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Sizani had lived with his son.

The nature of their argument is not yet known. 

The son is in custody and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

