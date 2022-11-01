Police have opened an inquest docket after a family of three died in a shack fire on Monday night in an informal settlement in Motherwell.
The fire broke out at about 8pm, killing a father, mother and their young son.
“The fire was extinguished by the fire department but the cause of the blaze is yet to be established,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
She said the deceased were identified as Mnyamezelo Msizi, 41, Noxolo Nkumba, 47, and Iminathi Nkumba, 11.
Family of three die in shack fire
Image: 123RF/ANYVIDSTUDIO
