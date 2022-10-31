Man denies murdering pregnant wife
A car standing in the middle of the N2 highway near the Gamtoos River with its doors open and a blood-drenched interior led to the gruesome discovery of a heavily pregnant woman lying dead in bushes nearby.
She had been murdered...
Man denies murdering pregnant wife
Court reporter
A car standing in the middle of the N2 highway near the Gamtoos River with its doors open and a blood-drenched interior led to the gruesome discovery of a heavily pregnant woman lying dead in bushes nearby.
She had been murdered...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics