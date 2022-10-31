Toyota come out on top in rally championship

The Algoa Rally Club wrapped up their season with rounds six and seven in the Jeffreys Bay and Longmore Forest areas on Friday and Saturday.
The rallies, sponsored by Fountains Mall and The Sports Car Club of SA, proved to be a hit and were well supported by enthusiastic crowds after the action deep into the Longmore Forest.
Round six on Friday was a night rally with the cars setting off from Fountains Mall in the late afternoon for the first stage near Humansdorp before moving into the forest.
Heavy overnight rain ensured the crews had to be extra cautious as they not only had to contend with racing in the dark but also very slippery conditions.
Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout in a VW Polo 250 had a mathematical chance of winning the championship after recovering from a bad start to the season and came out with guns blazing, only to be eclipsed by Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie (VW Polo 250), who finished just one second ahead of them in the overall timed stages.
Bollie van Rooyen and navigator Scott Woods, also in a VW Polo 250, continued their consistent run coming home in third place, just three minutes behind the top two.
Conditions for round seven on Saturday were the exact opposite from the night before as the cars took to the same stages as round six but this time in broad daylight.
Extreme heat ensured that the roads dried out quickly and the excited spectators were treated to fast-paced action through the daunting forest stages.
It was once again Vosloo and Fourie who set the pace up front with Davidson and Bezuidenhout pushing to the limit, claiming stage one by three seconds, but then losing to Vosloo and Fourie by 33 seconds in stage two.
Unfortunately, the Davidson car was struck by engine trouble in stage three and took no further part in the rally.
This allowed Vosloo and Fourie to cruise to a comfortable victory followed home by Van Rooyen and Woods in second with Etienne Malherbe and Henry Adams in a Classic Datsun SSS claiming a well-deserved third place.
Oliver de Man and Ingrid Jeacocks in their Toyota Conquest proved once again that consistency is key when it comes to winning a championship and they capped off the season by being crowned Algoa Rally Club champions for 2022.
The results were:
Overall championship
Final: 1 Oliver de Man and Ingrid Jeacocks (Toyota Conquest), 2 Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie (VW Polo 250), 3 Clint Koekemoer and Francois Anker (VW Polo).
Class winners
S1 class: 1 Devilliers Wessells and Martin Kleingeld (VW Golf A1), 2 Sonika Rautenbach and Brandon van de Walt (Toyota Yaris), 3 Riané Rautenbach and Mark Irvine (VW Polo).
S2 Class: 1 Jeandre Marais and Rikus Fourie (Toyota Conquest), 2 Neels Vosloo and Ashley Bezuidenhout (VW Polo 250), 3 Nick Davidson and Ottie Marais (VW Polo 250).
S3 Class: 1 Oliver de Man and Ingrid Jeacocks (Toyota Conquest), 2 Herman Bernhardt and JP Smit (Ford Escort), 3 Fritz Myburg and Elmarie Myburg (Toyota Yaris).
S5 Class: 1 Clint Koekemoer and Francois Anker (VW Polo), 2 Deon Kretzmann and Kevin Futcher (VW Polo), 3 Keith Coleman (Navigator).
Toyota come out on top in rally championship
Champions crowned as season wraps up in Jeffreys Bay and Longmore Forest
Image: Darryl Kukard
