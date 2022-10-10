Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for alleged breaches of the National Prosecuting Act for the alleged leak of his private medical records kicks off in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma vs advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan
Scheduled for 11am
Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for alleged breaches of the National Prosecuting Act for the alleged leak of his private medical records kicks off in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics