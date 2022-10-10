×

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma vs advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan

Scheduled for 11am

By TimesLIVE - 10 October 2022

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for alleged breaches of the National Prosecuting Act for the alleged leak of his private medical records kicks off in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

