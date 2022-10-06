×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lufefe Mkutu appointed National Youth Development Agency regional manager

06 October 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Eliminating youth unemployment and skills development through the provision of funding.

This is what new Eastern Cape National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) regional manager Lufefe Mkutu hopes to achieve...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read