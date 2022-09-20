Game on for Heritage Day
Traditional sports celebrated at Nelson Mandela Bay school’s family fun event
Premium 20 September 2022
Heritage Day celebrations in Nelson Mandela Bay schools are typically symbolised by attire and staple foods that represent SA’s cultural diversity but Stedin College is taking it a step further, celebrating indigenous games that formed an integral part of many childhoods.
For one day, the school will do away with digital mobile games, coding and YouTube, and take things all the way back to the days of hopscotch, umshinxi, red robot, upuca (klip klippie), udwadla (a kind of tag) and block tot (a sort of piggy in the middle)...
Game on for Heritage Day
Traditional sports celebrated at Nelson Mandela Bay school’s family fun event
News reporter
Heritage Day celebrations in Nelson Mandela Bay schools are typically symbolised by attire and staple foods that represent SA’s cultural diversity but Stedin College is taking it a step further, celebrating indigenous games that formed an integral part of many childhoods.
For one day, the school will do away with digital mobile games, coding and YouTube, and take things all the way back to the days of hopscotch, umshinxi, red robot, upuca (klip klippie), udwadla (a kind of tag) and block tot (a sort of piggy in the middle)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics