Centre for special needs children opens in Despatch
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 20 September 2022
A dream to extend services to differently-abled children in Kariega and Despatch has come true for Miracle Kids Stimulation Centre director Genevieve Hendricks with the opening of a new centre in Despatch.
The centre, on the Oosterland Child and Youth Centre premises, was launched on Friday and will initially cater for children with special needs from one to 15 years old...
Centre for special needs children opens in Despatch
A dream to extend services to differently-abled children in Kariega and Despatch has come true for Miracle Kids Stimulation Centre director Genevieve Hendricks with the opening of a new centre in Despatch.
The centre, on the Oosterland Child and Youth Centre premises, was launched on Friday and will initially cater for children with special needs from one to 15 years old...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics