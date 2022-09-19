Internationalisation on cards for maritime education

The internationalisation of SA’s maritime education and training will take a huge leap forward as closer ties are being formed with universities across the globe.
During a two-day visit by delegates from the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) to the South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI) in Nelson Mandela Bay this week, progress was made in finding practical ways of collaboration between the institutions.
A memorandum of understanding between SAIMI and IAMU will be concluded in October at a signing ceremony in Batumi, Georgia.
IAMU is a global network of 68 leading maritime universities providing maritime education and training of seafarers for the global shipping industry.
IAMU executive director Dr Takeshi Nakazawa, who visited SA for the first time, described the visit to SAIMI as fruitful.
“We have set up a working group that will draft an action plan of collaboration between IAMU and SAIMI.
“While we have identified many areas of potential partnerships, an exchange between our member universities and South African students, researchers and lecturers will provide valuable opportunities for growth and specialisation,” Nakazawa said.
Another IAMU delegate, Batumi State Maritime Academy head of international relations Teona Dzneladze, will head up the working group to identify areas of synergy between IAMU and SAIMI.
“We look forward to enhancing the qualifications of seafarers through internationalisation,” Dzneladze said.
“The working group will investigate possibilities of student exchange and new research opportunities.”
SAIMI chief executive Odwa Mtati said it was important for SA not to operate as an island and to strengthen maritime educational and training capabilities by collaborating with universities across the world.
SAIMI supports various higher education institutions across SA to enhance and grow maritime qualifications and research, including Nelson Mandela University, Cape Peninsula University of Technology and more recently Durban University of Technology.
Apart from discussions with various representatives from the academic institutions and maritime industry representatives, the delegation also went on a yacht cruise with the Bay Sailing Academy.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
