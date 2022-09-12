×

News

Cradock teen in court for allegedly murdering mom, wounding truck driver

By Riaan Marais - 12 September 2022

A Cradock teenager is expected to return to court for a bail application on Monday next week after he was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and wounding a truck driver last week.

Samkelo Smit, 19, made a brief appearance in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Monday after his arrest on Friday afternoon...

