Cradock teen in court for allegedly murdering mom, wounding truck driver
By Riaan Marais - 12 September 2022
A Cradock teenager is expected to return to court for a bail application on Monday next week after he was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and wounding a truck driver last week.
Samkelo Smit, 19, made a brief appearance in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Monday after his arrest on Friday afternoon...
