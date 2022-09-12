“I am happy to report that in the 2021/2022 financial year, the number of visitors to the country’s national parks increased 74% from 1,996,667 during the Covid-19 lockdowns of the 2020/2021 financial year, to 3,482,514,” Creecy said.
Visit a national park for ‘mahala’ this week
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso
“It is officially mahala [free] week.”
These were the words of Garden Route National Park regional manager Vuyiswa Radebe at the launch of SA National Parks Week.
Radebe was speaking at the famous Big Tree at Storms River Mouth, Tsitsikamma.
For the 17th year, there will be free access for South Africans to various SA National Parks throughout the week, with some parks extending their free access to the weekend for locals.
The core objective of SA National Parks Week is to cultivate a sense of understanding and pride in South Africans of their natural, cultural and historical heritage, which is the basis for the established theme “Know Your National Parks”.
Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy launched the same initiative at the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape on Sunday.
Creecy said since the programme started in 2006, 619,252 South Africans, who might not otherwise have been afforded a visit to a national park, had participated.
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso
