Two women have been arrested after allegedly snatching a toddler from a trolley at a cash and carry store in Cleary Park on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 2pm, the girl and her parents, aged 23 and 28, were shopping in the store when the women allegedly tried to kidnap the one-year-old from the trolley after the parents turned their backs for a few seconds to peruse the fridges.
“The child was seated in the trolley,” Naidu said.
“While they [parents] were busy at the fridges and with their backs to the trolley, it is alleged that a female walked up to the child, touched her and walked away.
“Within seconds, another female snatched the child and also walked away.
“When the father turned around and noticed the child was gone, he ran to the security at the door.
WATCH | Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
“As the security guard was about to close the doors, the first woman pointed out to the father that the child was with the second suspect.
“The women indicated that they were just joking with the parents.”
Naidu said the two women and the parents did not know each other.
Security at the store notified police on Tuesday that the suspects and the parents were at their offices.
“Both suspects and complainants were brought to the police station and a case of kidnapping was opened.
“The women, aged 51 and 56, are detained. The investigation continues,” Naidu said.
“Police are warning parents that within the blink of an eye, a child can be snatched and kidnapped and it is of utmost importance that children are always kept in sight.”
