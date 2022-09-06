×

Politics

Johnson loses court bid to block council meeting

By Andisa Bonani - 06 September 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has lost her attempt to stop a council meeting from going ahead on Wednesday that seeks to oust her.

Her urgent application was dismissed with costs by the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday...

