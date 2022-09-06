×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Three little lives lost in shack inferno

Sleeping children perish while mom pops out to visit neighbour

Premium
06 September 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

When a frantic mother rushed to the door of her burning shack, her three young children still inside, she expected to hear screaming.

But there was only a deafening silence...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate

Most Read