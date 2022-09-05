Kariega police are still searching for a woman who went missing almost six months ago and have appealed for help in finding the 35-year-old.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Sonwabe Mthletywa left her residence in Cawood Crescent, Vanes Estate, on the morning of March 15 and never returned.
“Sonwabe was clad in a pair of blue jeans and a grey pullover jersey at the time of her disappearance,” she said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Jerome Niekerk on 084-200-0455, SAPS Crime Stop 08600-10111 or contact the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Kariega woman still missing after six months
Image: Supplied
Kariega police are still searching for a woman who went missing almost six months ago and have appealed for help in finding the 35-year-old.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Sonwabe Mthletywa left her residence in Cawood Crescent, Vanes Estate, on the morning of March 15 and never returned.
“Sonwabe was clad in a pair of blue jeans and a grey pullover jersey at the time of her disappearance,” she said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Jerome Niekerk on 084-200-0455, SAPS Crime Stop 08600-10111 or contact the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics