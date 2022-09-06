Korsten businesses, former vagrants team up to clean filthy hub
Premium 06 September 2022
Frustrated by empty promises from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Korsten business owners have taken matters into their own hands and employed residents to clean up the filthy business precinct.
The shocking state of the area has been a major concern for business owners in the area who, for the past decade, have been calling for the metro’s intervention...
Korsten businesses, former vagrants team up to clean filthy hub
Digital reporter
Frustrated by empty promises from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Korsten business owners have taken matters into their own hands and employed residents to clean up the filthy business precinct.
The shocking state of the area has been a major concern for business owners in the area who, for the past decade, have been calling for the metro’s intervention...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics