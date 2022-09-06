×

News

From herding livestock to sailing the world

Boy from the rural Eastern Cape grows up to become experienced yachtsman and skipper in iconic race

By Herald Correspondent - 06 September 2022

Sibusiso Sizatu spent the first nine years of his life herding his family’s livestock and hunting with his siblings in the rural Eastern Cape.

Without a birth certificate, he was unable to start school until the age of 10, when he moved from Qumbu, outside Mthatha, to Masimuphelele in Cape Town...

