Illegal connections suspected cause of teen’s electrocution in Kleinskool
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 August 2022
When her son’s lifeless body was pulled from a river in Kleinskool, a grief-stricken Nadia Jonker fainted.
It is believed Erris, 17, died by electrocution due to izinyoka — illegal electrical connections...
