Body of man, 60, still not recovered off Mossel Bay

Sea rescue authorities continue to assess the possibilities of locating a sunken yacht, and the possible recovery of the body of a 60-year-old Mossel Bay man.
Darrol Hansen is believed to have died on board his sailing yacht, Panacea, adrift at sea on Saturday afternoon.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was requested by authorities to help tow the yacht to shelter in Stilbaai, where investigations could be initiated and Hansen’s body recovered.
According to a statement by the NSRI, it was asked not to disturb the cabin or the body of the deceased so that a formal investigation could be conducted.
“NSRI Stilbaai duty crew dispatched the sea rescue craft Breede Rescuer and on arrival on the scene, about 30 nautical miles south-southeast of Stilbaai, in foul weather conditions, the yacht was found to have sustained some water intake and damage,” the statement reads.
“A towline was established and while towing the yacht towards Stilbaai, weather conditions deteriorated and the tow was released.”
An automatic identification signal was then placed on the yacht via a helicopter to assist with locating it once weather conditions subsided.
Later on Saturday evening, and again on Sunday morning, further attempts were made to recover the yacht.
The NSRI deep sea rescue craft, Spirit of Safmarine III, was launched at 3am on Sunday and arrived on the scene, 60 nautical miles from Mossel Bay.
The yacht was found to have sustained significant water intake.
“NSRI Mossel Bay set up a water extraction pump, established a towline and initiated towing the sailing yacht towards Mossel Bay.
“While towing the yacht towards Mossel Bay, additional water flooded the yacht.”
Rescue craft St Blaze Rescuer was dispatched with an additional water extraction pump.
“At 12 nautical miles from Mossel Bay, at a water depth of 59m, three NSRI rescue swimmers worked tirelessly to pump water out of the yacht to retain her buoyancy.
“Sadly, before the second water extrication pump could be deployed, the yacht sank.”
NSRI members, who have known his family for many years, paid tribute to Hansen.
“Authorities are assessing the possibilities to locate the sunken yacht and the possible recovery of the body.
“Our thoughts are with the family and his friends during this time.”
HeraldLIVE
”
Body of man, 60, still not recovered off Mossel Bay
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo
Sea rescue authorities continue to assess the possibilities of locating a sunken yacht, and the possible recovery of the body of a 60-year-old Mossel Bay man.
Darrol Hansen is believed to have died on board his sailing yacht, Panacea, adrift at sea on Saturday afternoon.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was requested by authorities to help tow the yacht to shelter in Stilbaai, where investigations could be initiated and Hansen’s body recovered.
According to a statement by the NSRI, it was asked not to disturb the cabin or the body of the deceased so that a formal investigation could be conducted.
“NSRI Stilbaai duty crew dispatched the sea rescue craft Breede Rescuer and on arrival on the scene, about 30 nautical miles south-southeast of Stilbaai, in foul weather conditions, the yacht was found to have sustained some water intake and damage,” the statement reads.
“A towline was established and while towing the yacht towards Stilbaai, weather conditions deteriorated and the tow was released.”
An automatic identification signal was then placed on the yacht via a helicopter to assist with locating it once weather conditions subsided.
Later on Saturday evening, and again on Sunday morning, further attempts were made to recover the yacht.
The NSRI deep sea rescue craft, Spirit of Safmarine III, was launched at 3am on Sunday and arrived on the scene, 60 nautical miles from Mossel Bay.
The yacht was found to have sustained significant water intake.
“NSRI Mossel Bay set up a water extraction pump, established a towline and initiated towing the sailing yacht towards Mossel Bay.
“While towing the yacht towards Mossel Bay, additional water flooded the yacht.”
Rescue craft St Blaze Rescuer was dispatched with an additional water extraction pump.
“At 12 nautical miles from Mossel Bay, at a water depth of 59m, three NSRI rescue swimmers worked tirelessly to pump water out of the yacht to retain her buoyancy.
“Sadly, before the second water extrication pump could be deployed, the yacht sank.”
NSRI members, who have known his family for many years, paid tribute to Hansen.
“Authorities are assessing the possibilities to locate the sunken yacht and the possible recovery of the body.
“Our thoughts are with the family and his friends during this time.”
HeraldLIVE
”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics