News

Vet flags snake bite anti-venom shortage

Pet owners urged to be vigilant as production declines due to focus on other vaccines

By Guy Rogers - 19 August 2022

Snakes Alive! There is a global shortage of anti-venom for snake bites, and Nelson Mandela Bay is not immune.

The Linton Grange Animal Hospital this week warned dog owners to be especially careful with their furry loved ones as there is not enough snake anti-venom...

