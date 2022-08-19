Nelson Mandela Bay LGBTQI organisation seeks German expertise over pride festival
Premium
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 19 August 2022
The German city of Brunswick, which recently held a Gay Pride Festival, also hosted nonprofit organisation Sicebise Social Inclusion last week in a bid to build working relations with the Gqeberha NPO.
As the organisation’s founder, Mbulelo Xinana, returned to the Friendly City on Wednesday after a weeklong visit in Germany, he said the organisation was confident of its plans to bring Brunswick to Gqeberha...
Nelson Mandela Bay LGBTQI organisation seeks German expertise over pride festival
The German city of Brunswick, which recently held a Gay Pride Festival, also hosted nonprofit organisation Sicebise Social Inclusion last week in a bid to build working relations with the Gqeberha NPO.
As the organisation’s founder, Mbulelo Xinana, returned to the Friendly City on Wednesday after a weeklong visit in Germany, he said the organisation was confident of its plans to bring Brunswick to Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics