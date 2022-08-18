Members of the trade union Nehawu in Gauteng and Eswatini nationals marched to the Eswatini consulate in Johannesburg on Thursday to protest against the kingdom's monarchy.
Some of them held placards stating, “We demand democracy in Swaziland” as they broke out in song.
Provincial secretary of Nehawu Mzikayise Tshontshi said they were marching to highlight the plight of the Eswatini people and hand over a memorandum after repeatedly being ignored by the Eswatini embassy.
“They have ignored our calls for them to receive our memorandum. We don’t expect them to come but they know we are here. We are going to be here for two hours,” said Tshontshi.
He said they would read the memorandum to the group and leave it with security personnel at the gate. He said political activities are not allowed in Eswatini and they were demanding the release of all political prisoners.
“People of Eswatini have been under the iron rule of that monarchy — a lot of them are exiled in SA.
“Today we are here on the birthday of Amos Mbedzi who passed away in June. [He] was incarcerated in prison in Swaziland for political activities that aimed at the liberation of Swaziland [Eswatini] people. In commemoration of his birthday, we took a decision to come and protest for freedom for Swaziland people and for the dissolution of the absolute monarchy.”
TimesLIVE
Nehawu members march in solidarity with Eswatini nationals
Journalist
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
