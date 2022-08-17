Northern Areas teacher’s passion for education goes beyond retirement
Isaac Metembo named Citizen of the Year category winner
By Yolanda Palezweni - 17 August 2022
Retiring from the education system has not stopped a Gqeberha man from ensuring less-privileged residents get theirs.
Isaac Metembo, 65, along with colleagues, formed the Northern Areas People Development Initiative (Napdi) to offer various programmes to the disadvantaged youth...
