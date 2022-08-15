Contractor seeks to terminate R33m Kariega railway sheds project
Embattled contractor Halifax Group has requested the termination of a R33m project to restore the historic Kariega railway sheds.
This is just a few weeks after the metro terminated its contract with the contractor for the R57m Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus shelters project...
Digital reporter
Politics