New police boss promises action on KwaNobuhle residents’ grievances
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene received a rude reception from KwaNobuhle residents who vocalised their dismay about poor service from their police station.
Mene spoke on Friday at an imbizo at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in KwaNobuhle, where more than 150 residents said the police in the area had failed to protect and serve the community...
General Reporter
