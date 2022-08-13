The man accused of setting fire to parliament refused to enter the courtroom for his first high court appearance on Friday.
Police took Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, who is awaiting trial in Pollsmoor prison, to court in the morning. But he refused to enter the courtroom, instead lying on the floor of the holding cell.
Mafe was set to attend a pretrial conference to thrash out the logistics for his upcoming trial. His matter, which was third on the roll, was delayed by a few minutes and the court orderly told the court that Mafe was lying on the floor, silent. The officer said they had tried to lift him but he would not budge.
Pyjama-clad 'parliament arsonist’ refuses to enter courtroom
Journalist
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
The man accused of setting fire to parliament refused to enter the courtroom for his first high court appearance on Friday.
Police took Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, who is awaiting trial in Pollsmoor prison, to court in the morning. But he refused to enter the courtroom, instead lying on the floor of the holding cell.
Mafe was set to attend a pretrial conference to thrash out the logistics for his upcoming trial. His matter, which was third on the roll, was delayed by a few minutes and the court orderly told the court that Mafe was lying on the floor, silent. The officer said they had tried to lift him but he would not budge.
Judge Elize Steyn allowed Mafe’s lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, to consult him. Godla returned about 30 minutes later. He told the court Mafe had been on a hunger strike for a while.
Godla alleged that the prison authorities had failed to tell him that Mafe was on a hunger strike. Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said Godla alleged that Mafe was unfit to attend court.
“He told the court that his client was brought to court despite it being known that he was not fit to be in court, and he was dressed in pyjamas,” said Ntabazalila.
Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo told the court 95% of the state’s case had been forwarded to the defence.
Mafe’s legal team should provide the state with a hard drive to download video footage and hand it over to them, he said, adding that the video analysis report would be handed to Mafe’s lawyers next week.
Menigo said the parties should be able to set a date for trial on September 2 when the matter returns to court for another pretrial conference.
Mafe is charged with housebreaking with intent to commit arson and arson, terrorism and theft.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics