×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fourth suspect nabbed for murder of Hillary Gardee

By TIMESLIVE - 12 August 2022
A portrait of murdered Hillary Gardee in the public gallery in court. Police say a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with her murder. File photo.
A portrait of murdered Hillary Gardee in the public gallery in court. Police say a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with her murder. File photo.
Image: Mandla Khoza

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

“The 36-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday evening at Kwa Thema, Springs,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said on Friday.

Mohlala said the suspect was found in possession of a pistol with its serial number filed off.

“He is linked to three other murder cases which also happened in Mpumalanga. He is expected to appear in court soon."

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read