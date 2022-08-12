A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.
“The 36-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday evening at Kwa Thema, Springs,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said on Friday.
Mohlala said the suspect was found in possession of a pistol with its serial number filed off.
“He is linked to three other murder cases which also happened in Mpumalanga. He is expected to appear in court soon."
Fourth suspect nabbed for murder of Hillary Gardee
