KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announces her cabinet on Thursday morning.
Dube-Ncube has been elected the first woman to lead KZN’s executive since its inception. She was voted in by 45 votes.
The provincial legislature held a special sitting this week to elect a premier outside Mooi River in the Midlands.
WATCH LIVE | New KZN premier announces cabinet
