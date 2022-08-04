EFF marches to demand insourcing of metro workers
The EFF flexed its kingmaker status on Wednesday, warning that the newly signed DA-led coalition would have the party’s backing in the Nelson Mandela Bay council only if it supported insourcing.
This comes as the party led a protest outside the Gqeberha City Hall, demanding that vacancies be filled in the safety and security department and that 173 security guards be absorbed into Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s organigram...
EFF marches to demand insourcing of metro workers
Politics Reporter
The EFF flexed its kingmaker status on Wednesday, warning that the newly signed DA-led coalition would have the party’s backing in the Nelson Mandela Bay council only if it supported insourcing.
This comes as the party led a protest outside the Gqeberha City Hall, demanding that vacancies be filled in the safety and security department and that 173 security guards be absorbed into Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s organigram...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics