News

EFF marches to demand insourcing of metro workers

04 August 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

The EFF flexed its kingmaker status on Wednesday, warning that the newly signed DA-led coalition would have the party’s backing in the Nelson Mandela Bay council only if it supported insourcing.

This comes as the party led a protest outside the Gqeberha City Hall, demanding that vacancies be filled in the safety and security department and that 173 security guards be absorbed into Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s organigram...

