×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

DA’s Odendaal leaves Bhisho to become Bay councillor

By Herald Reporter - 04 August 2022

DA MPL Retief Odendaal has resigned from the Bhisho legislature to take up a position in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

Odendaal was named as the party’s mayoral candidate shortly before several parties signed a coalition agreement recently to try to take control of the city...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read