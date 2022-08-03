US partnership will empower Garden Route youth
Plett man on fellowship signs deal with Books for Africa for donation of educational material
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 03 August 2022
A Plettenberg Bay man who recently returned from the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders programme has already put his leadership skills to good use for the betterment of the Garden Route’s youth.
While in the US, Luthando Kolwapi established a partnership with Books for Africa, an organisation that collects, sorts and ships books, computers, tablets, and library materials to every country in Africa. ..
