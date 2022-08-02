Investigating officer’s painstaking probe into IPTS saga
By Devon Koen - 02 August 2022
It took nearly two years of investigating the misappropriation of millions of rand meant for the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) before police could execute search warrants at companies implicated in the alleged fraudulent activities.
And while Captain Henk Fourie of the police’s Serious Corruption Offences Unit was first alerted to the allegations in 2014, he finally made a breakthrough two years later after seizing mountains of documents during four searches...
