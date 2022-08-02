×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four killed in Thembisa protests

By TimesLIVE - 02 August 2022
A government building was torched by Thembisa protesters on Monday. The death toll has reached four.
A government building was torched by Thembisa protesters on Monday. The death toll has reached four.
Image: Crime Air Network via Twitter

The death toll in the Thembisa protests on Monday evening rose to four.

This was confirmed by Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa.

Thepa told SABC TV that in addition to the two deaths reported earlier, two further fatalities were noted.

“It is alleged this emanated from an attempted ATM  bombing.”

Thembisa residents protesting against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates” damaged a substation, sparking outrage from other residents who fear power outages are next.

A government building was also torched, according to social media posts.

Some roads in the area had been blocked with rocks since Sunday night by protesters.

Gauteng premier David Makhura also condemned the violent protests.

“We acknowledge that residents have the democratic right to express their grievances. However, communities must express their grievances in a responsible and constructive manner. The violent and destructive nature of these protests is unacceptable.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read